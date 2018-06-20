Former senate president Rosenberg facing lawsuit over husband’s misconduct

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Senate President Stanley Rosenberg and his estranged husband are facing a lawsuit for damages related to alleged sexual misconduct.

The plaintiff, listed only as John Doe, is suing Rosenberg and his husband, Byron Hefner, for undisclosed damages.

According to the complaint, in 2015 and 2016, Hefner engaged in “unconsented…sexual touching with the plaintiff” in Rosenberg’s Beacon Hill condo. The touching also occurred in the back seat of Rosenberg’s car while Rosenberg was driving, the lawsuit alleges, as well as at a restaurant in Boston with Rosenberg at the same table.

The suit also alleges that Rosenberg “provided excuses for Defendant Hefner’s conduct” and that “Defendant Rosenberg knew or was aware that Defendant Hefner posed a substantial risk of serious harm to individuals who worked, communicated with or lobbied … at the Massachusetts State House, including the plaintiff.”

Hefner already faces criminal charges for sexual assault. Rosenberg resigned from his position last year.

Hefner’s attorney has not yet responded to requests for comment.

