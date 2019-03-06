Former Sharon High School teacher arraigned on indecent assault charge

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sharon High School teacher who was fired following an investigation into misconduct allegations that resulted in criminal charges faced a judge Wednesday.

New court documents reveal investigators have interviewed multiple students about 56-year-old Bradley Lengas, who is facing multiple charges including indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 stemming from an incident in December, officials say.

Lengas was suspended in December pending the outcome of a criminal and internal investigation, according to a statement released by Superintendent of Schools Victoria Greer.

The investigations culminated in criminal charges being filed against him.

Based on information that was developed, the school department decided to terminate Lengas’ employment, Greer said.

