SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Southboro selectman is facing charges after police said he allegedly showed a pornographic video to a pair of children at a local restaurant.

Police said David Parry was arrested on Wednesday. The children, police said, previously told investigators Parry approached them around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and tried to start a conversation. Police said he then allegedly used his cell phone to show them the video in question.

Southborough police said the two children left the restaurant and told an adult, who contacted Southborough police.

Parry has been charged with two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, according to police.

Southboro’s police chief confirmed the man charged is the same David Parry who served on the town’s Board of Selectmen for nine years, last serving in 2004.

Town records show Parry ran again for a seat on the board but lost in 2014.

Southborough’s current town manager told 7NEWS they have no comment on Parry’s charges at this time.

7NEWS also made several attempts to speak with Parry by phone, by email and in person on Wednesday but was not able to get in contact.

