Former St. Paul’s student charged with lying to grand jury investigating sex assault allegations

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A second person has been charged for allegedly lying to a grand jury investigating sexual abuse allegations at St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire.

Stephanie A. O’Connell, 28, of Chicago, will be arraigned Oct. 1 on charges of false swearing and conspiracy to commit false swearing in the connection with false statements she’s accused of making concerning her contacts with former teacher David O. Pook, who is currently serving a four-month sentence, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

O’Connell is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court. A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for the same time and date.

Ms. O’Connell is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on October 1, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. in the Merrimack County Superior Court. A plea and sentencing hearing for Ms. O’Connell has also been scheduled for the same date and time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)