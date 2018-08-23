Former staffer for Boston city councilor nabbed massive in drug sweep

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu’s former director of constituent services was among the 25 people arrested on gun and drug charges in two massive Boston-area crime operations dubbed Operation Landshark and Operation Nor’easter, authorities announced Thursday.

Gary Jamal Webster, 35, of Boston, who, according to his Linkedin page, worked for Wu for more than four years, was among those arrested in the operation. Prosecutors say he is accused of trying to sell heroin and fentanyl on five separate occasions.

While addressing the media, Police Commissioner William G. Gross said he spoke with Mayor Martin J. Walsh about Webster’s arrest and stressed, “We expect all of the employees of the city of Boston to be free of graft and corruption. We will not allow any employees to deal poison in our streets.”

“We are happy that this collaborative exposed that individual,” he said. “It just shows we have the ability to police our own and that will be done.”

Wu has not yet issued a statement in response to his arrest.

