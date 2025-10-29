BOSTON (WHDH) - A State House employee was arrested and charged with several firearm and narcotic related offenses.

Lamar Cook, 45, of Springfield, was charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Investigators said they’ve seized several parcels with a total of roughly 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine, including approximately eight kilograms that were intercepted on Saturday during an operation in Springfield.

“The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook,” a spokesperson for the governor said. “The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.”

Cook was arrested on Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Springfield District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)