Former state police lieutenant indicted in ongoing overtime fraud investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant was indicted Wednesday in federal court in connection with the ongoing overtime fraud investigation.

David Wilson, 57, of Charlton, was indicted on one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson was previously charged by a criminal complaint and arrested on June 27, 2018.

He was assigned to Troop E of the Massachusetts State Police, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike. Wilson served as the officer-in-charge of several overtime shifts and is alleged to have received overtime pay for shifts that he either did not work at all or from which he departed early, according to the Attorney General.

The alleged conduct involves overtime pay for the Accident and Injury Reduction Effort (AIRE) program. That initiative was intended to reduce accidents, crashes, and injuries on I-90 through an enhanced presence of state police troopers who were to target vehicles traveling at excessive speeds. Wilson was required to work the entire duration of the shift – four hours – and truthfully report the date, time and sector of deployment on the citations issued during the shift. As alleged, Wilson concealed the fraud by submitting citations that were issued outside of the overtime shifts, altered citations to create the appearance that the citation was issued during an overtime shift, and/or submitted citations that were never issued and never took place.

According to court documents, investigators were able to corroborate the alleged conduct through information maintained concerning the usage of MSP cruiser radios, RMV records, and records of when driver history checks were run on ticketed drivers.

In 2016, Wilson earned approximately $230,000, claiming to have worked approximately 170 AIRE overtime shifts – equating to about $68,000 in overtime pay. In court documents, it is alleged that Wilson earned approximately $12,450 in overtime pay for hours that he did not work, according to the Attorney General.

Wilson was charged and arrested along with Trooper Gary Herman, 45, of Chester; and former Trooper Paul Cesan, 50, of Southwick. On July 2, 2018, former Trooper Gregory Raftery, 47, of Westwood was charged and pleaded guilty. On July 25, 2018, retired Trooper Daren DeJong, 56, of Uxbridge, was also charged. On Aug. 17, suspended Trooper Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree, was charged and has agreed to plead guilty.

