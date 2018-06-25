Former state police payroll director pleads guilty to stealing funds

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A former state police payroll director accused of stealing funds has pleaded guilty to a larceny charge, officials said.

Denis Ezekiel, 50, of Holbrook, pleaded guilty Monday in Framingham District Court to one count of larceny over $250 in connection with the misappropriation of nearly $23,000 in Massachusetts State Police payroll funds through her position as the agency’s payroll director, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement.

Judge Michael Fabbri sentenced Ezekiel to two-and-a-half-years of probation and ordered her to pay full restitution, perform 100 hours of community service, show proof of employment, and undergo a comprehensive evaluation within 30 days, Ryan said.

The agency launched an investigation Nov. 1, 2017 after a financial discrepancy was discovered during a report query run on Oct. 30, 2017.

“A further examination of payroll records revealed that Denise Ezekiel had been receiving unauthorized fund transfers to her personal bank accounts in the form of travel/training reimbursements,,” Ryan’s statement read. “The subsequent investigation revealed that there were no supporting documents for the reimbursements and that the payment transfers occurred on various bi-weekly pay periods beginning July 23, 2016 through October 28, 2017. Computer generated payroll records also revealed twenty- nine separate entries for travel/training reimbursements which were paid to Ezekiel’s automatic deposit/personal bank accounts. These payments varied in amounts from $500.00 to $950.00 and were paid to Ms. Ezekiel through her department employee account.”

Charges were filed against Ezekiel on March 6.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)