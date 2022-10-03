BOSTON (WHDH) - Former president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts Dana Pullman is set to go on trial for fraud, accused of taking kickbacks from the union’s former lobbyist Anne Lynch.

Pullman, 61, and Lynch, 71, are charged with racketeering, fraud, obstruction of justice and tax crimes. Pullman is also accused of using union funds for personal expenses, gifts, meals and a Miami vacation.

Pullman served for six years as head of SPAM, which consisted of more than 1,500 troopers and sergeants. Lynch’s lobbying form represented SPAM during that time in exchange for monthly retainer payments. Pullman resigned as president in 2018.

Pullman was arrested in his Worcester home by FBI agents on Aug. 21, 2019. Both Pullman and Lynch were indicted on Sept. 19, 2019, and each face up to 20 years in prison.

