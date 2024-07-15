BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge sentenced former state prosecutor Gary Zerola to five to 10 years in prison Monday after a jury found him guilty of rape in June.

Zerola, who was once named one of People Magazine’s most eligible bachelors, was convicted on the rape charge but acquitted on a greater charge of aggravated rape and burglary.

His conviction came after five hours of deliberation, roughly three years after prosecutors said he paid for a night of drinking with a woman he was dating in January 2021.

While drinking with Zerola and his girlfriend, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said, a friend of Zerola’s girlfriend became intoxicated and had to be helped back to her apartment.

“Zerola later entered the apartment without permission and began having intercourse with the friend while she was asleep,” the DA’s office said.

Zerola was previously acquitted on sexual assault and rape charges in 2008 and 2023.

The victim in this latest case submitted a victim impact statement prior to Monday’s sentencing and asked that Zerola “the maximum sentence for his crime.”

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden, who asked for a sentence of nine to 13 years in prison, spoke after the judge delivered her five to 10 year penalty.

Hayden thanked the victim for testifying against Zerola and separately thanked others involved in investigating, prosecuting, and hearing the case.

“Insidious cases like this often present real challenges and difficulties at trial, so we thank the jury in this case as well for rendering a just verdict,” he said.

