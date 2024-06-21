BOSTON (WHDH) - Former State Senator Dean Tran has been indicted on charges related to an alleged attempt to cover up a “sham job offer” from his sister’s company to himself.

Tran, 48, of Fitchburg was charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of making a false statement. His sister, Tuyet Martin, 54, of Pelham, New Hampshire, was also indicted and is facing two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of perjury.

The former state senator is also facing separate charges from November of last year, when Federal prosecutors announced a 28-count indictment against Tran alleging that after he leaving office in 2021, he collected $30,120 in pandemic unemployment benefits while also working as a paid consultant for a New Hampshire automotive parts company.

“The charges against Dean Tran and his sister represent a serious breach of public trust,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “Their alleged calculated effort to defraud the government and deceive federal investigators demonstrate a disturbing disregard for the law. Our office remains committed to uncovering and prosecuting fraud and corruption, as this case makes clear.”

According to the indictment, “as part of the investigation into Tran’s unemployment benefits and tax fraud schemes, an investigation began into a purported job offer from Martin to Tran at Alecon Enterprises, Inc., where Martin was an owner and the CEO.” It is alleged that in June 2022, during the execution of a warrant at his residence, he “made false statements to agents about a job offer letter from Martin and whether Martin had actually written the letter and her signature on it”.

The indictment alleges that Martin “concealed and attempted to delete emails between her and Tran regarding the employment offer letter” and “provided false testimony before a federal grand jury in July 2023 regarding the employment offer letter”.

The charge of obstruction of justice provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of false statements provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of perjury provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

