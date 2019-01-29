Former state trooper pleads guilty in overtime abuse investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse at the Massachusetts State Police Department, officials say.

David Wilson, 58, of Charlton, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for May 2.

In June 2018, Wilson was arrested and charged by criminal complaint, according to police.

Wilson, who served as the Officer-in-Charge of several overtime shifts, received overtime pay for shifts from which he left early or did not work at all, officials say.

During the plea, Wilson admitted that he had been paid for hours he did not work, and for overtime shifts he did not work at all, officials say.

Wilson concealed his fraud by submitting false paperwork and citations that were issued outside the overtime shifts that had been altered to create the appearance that they were issued during overtime shifts, according to Lelling.

In 2016, officials say Wilson earned approximately $259,475, which included approximately $102,062 in overtime pay, a portion of which included pay for Accident and Injury Reduction Effort (AIRE) shifts.

During that year, the investigation revealed that Wilson earned approximately $12,450 in overtime pay for 124.5 AIRE overtime hours that he did not work, officials say.

