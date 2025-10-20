BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor has withdrawn his civil service commission appeal after months of fighting to get his job back.

Proctor, the former lead investigator in the Karen Read case, sought to be reinstated to that position.

7NEWS obtained a letter, signed by Proctor on October 18, informing the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission he was withdrawing his appeal.

Although the letter gives no explanation, Proctor’s attorney told 7NEWS they were informed Friday by the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office that some “information” would be released, and Proctor’s team felt those “disclosures” could be problematic, so they made the decision to stop pushing for his old position.

This case stems from Proctor’s behavior while investigating the Karen Read case.

During Read’s first trial, Proctor testified that he sent unprofessional and derogatory text messages about Read. The state police initially suspended him, then he was fired after being accused of violating four department policies.

Joseph Krowski Jr. is one of several attorneys representing people who were investigated by Proctor. He and others have gone before judges asking for evidence related to Proctor’s handling of the Read case, in hopes that it could help their own.

“They’re all related, they’re all connected. It’s germane, relevant and admissible,” said Krowski.

Krowski said those attorneys have been granted some material.

“We are now in possession of protected materials we can review, and presumably be able to use on behalf of our clients,” said Krowski.

Proctor went before the Civil Service Commission earlier this year. His hearing was set to continue on Tuesday.

