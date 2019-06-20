Former state trooper sentenced to 1 day in prison in connection with overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts State Police trooper was sentenced Thursday in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse at the Massachusetts State Police Department, officials say.

Gary Herman, 45, of Chester, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to one day in prison and one year of supervised release (the first three months of which will be served in home detention), U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Herman, who officials say was paid over $12,468 in 2016 for overtime hours that he did not work, was also ordered to pay restitution in the same amount.

In October 2018 Herman pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.

He admitted to concealing his abuse by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that he had worked overtime hours that he had not, and falsely claimed in MSP paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entirety of his overtime shifts.

Herman was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

In 2016 Herman earned $227,826, which included approximately $63,053 in overtime pay.

He is the sixth trooper to be sentenced.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)