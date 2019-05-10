Former state trooper sentenced to 2 months in prison in connection with overtime abuse scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Massachusetts State Police trooper was sentenced Friday in connection with the ongoing investigation of overtime abuse at the Massachusetts State Police Department, officials say.

Kevin Sweeney, 40, of Braintree, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to two months in prison and one year of supervised release (the first three months of which will be served in home detention), U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Sweeney, who officials say was paid over $5,900 for overtime hours that he did not work, was ordered to pay a fine of $4,000 and restitution in the amount of $11,103.

In September 2018, Sweeney pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds and one count of wire fraud.

Sweeney was assigned to Troop E, which was responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic regulations along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

In 2016, Sweeney earned $218,512, which included over $95,000 in overtime pay.

Sweeney admitted that between Sept. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016, he was paid over $5,900 for overtime shifts that he either did not work at all or from which he left early and that his fraudulent citations cost the Commonwealth more than $5,000.

Sweeney concealed his fraud by submitting fraudulent citations designed to create the appearance that he had worked overtime hours that he had not, and falsely claimed in MSP paperwork and payroll entries that he had worked the entirety of his overtime shifts, according to officials.

