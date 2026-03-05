BOSTON (WHDH) - The former Stoughton police officer accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby appeared in federal court in South Boston Thursday, where his defense attorneys asked to have the charges against him thrown out.

Matthew Farwell appeared wearing a tan jail jumpsuit with shackles around his hands and legs, watching as his attorney’s argued that the government failed to explain a federal offense and lacked specificity.

Barbara Wright, the cousin of Birchmore, came to court along with members of the Justice for Birchmore group, and they say the facts in this case are clear.

“To cast her aside and to throw her away like she’s garbage is infuriating,” said Mizzy Berry, a member of the Justice for Birchmore group. “Please don’t dismiss it. Let the jury of his peers decide his fate.”

Farwell is accused of strangling and killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time, in her Canton apartment in 2021. Federal prosecutors argue he then staged her death to make it look like she committed suicide. He was arrested in August 2024, and later indicted in the death of Birchmore’s unborn baby.

Authorities said Farwell began a sexual relationship with Birchmore when she was 15-years-old and a student in his class for young people interested in law enforcement careers.

“Monster, selfish, dangerous…killer,” Wright said of Farwell outside court. “Justice is seeing Matthew Farwell behind bars for the rest of his life.”

The judge took the motion under advisement. The trial is set to begin in October.

