BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell, charged with killing a pregnant woman, is headed to court.

Sandra Birchmore was murdered in Canton four years ago; the case is being tried in federal court in Boston where a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Thursday.

Prosecutors said Farwell, who is no longer an officer, killed Birchmore, 23, in 2021. According to the federal indictment he strangled her in her Canton apartment and made it look like a suicide.

Farwell allegedly started having sex with Birchmore when she was 15 and in the police department’s youth mentor program, where he was an instructor.

Prosecutors said Birchmore told Farwell she was pregnant with his child and about one month later her killed her.

Her death was initially declared a suicide before the intervention of federal prosecutors.

