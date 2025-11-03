STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Stoughton police officer has entered a not guilty plea in connection to the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Matthew Farwell, 39, waived his appearance at his arraignment and is facing one count of causing death to an unborn child.

Farwell, who is no longer a police officer, is acused of murdering Birchmore in Canton. According to the federal indictment, prosecutors allege he strangled her in her apartment and made it look like a suicide.

Prosecutors said Farwell began a sexual relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 and in the police department’s youth mentor program, where he was an instructor.

Prosecutors said Birchmore told Farwell she was pregnant with his child, and about one month later, her killed her. Her death was initially declared a suicide before the intervention of federal prosecutors.

Farwell was arrested and charged in August 2024.

