BOSTON (WHDH) - A former Stoughton Water Department employee was arrested Thursday on charges he tampered with the drinking water supply and made false statements to federal investigators.

Robert J. Bullock, Sr., 58, of Brockton, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on two counts of making false statements and one count of tampering with a water system. Bullock was released on conditions following his initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

According to the charging documents, Bullock is a former employee of the Water Department in Stoughton. It is alleged that, on the evening of Nov. 29, 2022, Bullock went into one of the Water Department’s pumping stations and turned off the pump that introduces chlorine into drinking water. As a result, insufficiently disinfected water was introduced into the drinking water system. It is further alleged that Bullock made false statements when asked by federal investigators about whether he was involved in tampering with the water system.

