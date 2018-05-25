Former stripper sentenced to prison for arson

PROSPECT, Conn. (AP) — A 21-year-old former stripper from Connecticut has been sentenced to eight years in prison for setting a fire that destroyed two businesses in a dispute over money.

The Republican-American reports that Willow Martin was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree arson in connection with the fire at MTM Masonry in Prospect in 2015.

Prosecutors say the Naugatuck woman torched the company because it belonged to the stepfather of her best friend, another dancer who owed her about $1,200.

The fire spread to the Golden Wok restaurant next door and caused more than $450,000 in damage.

Martin’s attorney said during her sentencing Thursday her client “will not be back here again.”

Martin’s former boyfriend is also facing charges in connection with the blaze.

