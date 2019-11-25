Former students’ lawsuit against Dartmouth may go to trial

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a former student’s lawsuit against the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth for what he calls “constructive expulsion” can proceed to trial.

Fifty-five-year-old John Harnois alleges the university created a “bogus misconduct allegation” and “similar witch-hunt sexual misconduct investigation” after administrators discovered a felony he claims to have previously disclosed to the director of graduate studies and admissions.

The university said in a statement that the case is based on “a very low legal standard regarding burden of proof.”

The Standard-Times reports that Harnois will be allowed to pursue eight of the 19 filed counts including due process, free speech, defamation, Massachusetts civil rights law and breach of contract.

