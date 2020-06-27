Former superintendent says changes needed at Holyoke Soldier’s Home

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The former superintendent of Soldier’s Home in Holyoke is calling for changes after dozens of veterans died of the coronavirus at the facility.

Former superintedent Paul Barabani, speaking as part of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Coalition on Saturday, said all rooms must be renovated to be in full compliance with federal standards, the facility needs to create an adult day health care center, and elected officials and others need to be kept in the loop about conditions at the facility.

The call comes in the wake of a report issued earlier this week describing lack of staff and quality issues in the home. Investigators said that led to a spike of coronvirus cases and 76 deaths, as well as 80 other infections.

