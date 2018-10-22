SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Swampscott elementary school principal let go after coming out as transgender will return as a teacher for the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.

Thomas Shannon Daniels, who served as principal at Stanley School from 2012-18, was placed on a paid leave of absence earlier this year.

In mid-March, school officials announced that they would not renew Daniels’ contract.

Lawyers on behalf of the Swampscott Public School District and Daniels announced Monday that Daniels would be able to return as an elementary teacher for the 2019-20 school year after completing the necessary teaching certifications.

Daniels will receive a $90,000 lump-sum payment as part of the agreement, which includes legal fees and other costs.

Swampscott School Committee Chair Amy O’Connor called this resolution “fair to both sides and eliminates the possibility of legal action that would not only be costly, but would also serve to unnecessarily prolong this matter.”

“Providing the opportunity for Thomas Shannon Daniels to return reaffirms our district’s culture of inclusivity for all students, teachers and staff and allows Daniels to return to his chosen profession,” she continued.

Daniels agreed, calling the agreement a “win-win.”

“I believe this win-win agreement sends a positive message to the Swampscott community, and particularly our students, about responding to conflict with empathy, creativity, compromise and collaboration,” Daniels said. “I look forward to returning to classroom teaching where I can have a direct and positive impact on student learning while providing an environment that respects and celebrates human differences.”

