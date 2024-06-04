TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A now-former Taunton crossing guard faced a judge for the second day in a row Tuesday; shortly after being charged with assaulting a parent outside a school on Monday he was seen shoving news crews leaving court after facing those charges.

A mother says the crossing guard attacked her with a stop sign while she was dropping her child off at school – and says it all started over a sneeze.

Louis Chaves, 68, of Taunton, was arrested after police officers responded to Taunton High School for a report of a disturbance at around 7:30 a.m., police said.

Prosecutors said Chaves attacked a woman in her car when she stopped at the intersection near the high school in order to sneeze and blow her nose. Chaves allegedly reached into her open window and started hitting her with a hand-held stop sign while calling her names.

“I literally was so shocked, I didn’t even fight back,” the woman who was assaulted said. “And he hit with a stop sign, and it was something you wouldn’t think of dropping your child off at school would happen. It was a nightmare I was just stuck in and I had no control over it. It was literally the weirdest thing to ever experience.”

Chaves also allegedly attacked the woman’s daughter, who was attempting to push the stop sign out of the window, prosecutors said.

She got out of the car and was knocked to the ground by Chaves, she said. She was taken to the hospital with bruises.

“He just needs to control himself, or whatever he has going on in his life. He just needs to keep it to himself and not take it out on others. I don’t know what he’s going through, but that’s not normal,” the woman said.

Chaves pleaded not guilty to his charges: three counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance, but the judge ordered him to have no contact with the woman or her daughter involved in the altercation. Chaves was also fired from his crossing guard position.

Chaves was back in court Tuesday facing charges stemming from the alleged assault on the news crews covering his first alleged assault.

Chaves’ lawyer said no one was hurt and that no damage was done to camera equipment.

The judge rejected the prosecution’s request to revoke Chaves’ $250 bail and let him walk out, with court officers making sure there was no trouble this time.

