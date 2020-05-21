Former Taunton principal facing OUI charge after 110 mph chase

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A drunken Lakeville woman slammed into a guardrail before leading police on a high-speed chase through Raynham on Tuesday night, officials said.

Rose Schwartz, 44, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

Schwartz has been removed from the position of Principal of Joseph C. Chamberlain Elementary School, according to school officials.

In a statement, the school said, “As always, Taunton Public Schools will continue to proceed in the best interest of the students of the Chamberlain Elementary School and all decisions and plans that are made now and in the future will be made with this priority in mind. We are confident that the students, staff and families of the school will continue to receive the same high quality education, services and support that Chamberlain Elementary School is known for providing.”

Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver on Interstate 495 near Route 138 around 6:15 p.m. observed Schwartz’s Honda SUV swerving all over the road, Donovan said.

Schwartz’s front bumper was said to be dragging on the pavement as she allegedly fled from police at 110 mph.

An officer pursued Schwartz for nearly a mile before she slowed down and stopped near the intersection of Britton Street, according to Donovan.

Schwartz was taken into custody after she reportedly stumbled out of her vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police say a trooper later found a piece of Schwartz’s bumper that appeared to be damaged by a guardrail on Bay Street in Taunton.

An investigation is ongoing.

