Former teacher at school in sex abuse investigation arrested

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says its investigation into sexual assaults against students at a prep school has resulted in conspiracy and witness tampering charges against a former teacher involving his relationship with a female student.

Forty-seven-year-old David Pook, of Warner, New Hampshire, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of witness tampering and two counts of conspiring to commit perjury following a grand jury investigation into allegations at St. Paul’s School in Concord.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Pook taught at St. Paul’s for eight years but left “under questionable circumstances” in 2008. He’s been at the Derryfield School in Manchester, New Hampshire, since 2009.

Pook’s scheduled to be arraigned on March 15. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer; a phone number and email address weren’t working.

