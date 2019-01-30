Former teacher sentenced to 8 years for sex with student

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A former teacher at a private Christian school in Maine has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 15-year-old student and has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Thirty-seven-year-old Derek Michael Boyce apologized to the teenage girl before being sentenced Wednesday in Androscoggin County Superior Court. The teen also read a statement to the court, saying he betrayed her trust.

Boyce pleaded guilty to 10 felonies, including gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

He was arrested in September after the girl’s mother caught him at her Lisbon home with her daughter, who was naked. He was placed on leave and then fired from his job as a math teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, a private Seventh-day Adventist school.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)