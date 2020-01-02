Former Titans TE, now Norfolk fire chief faces tough decision ahead of playoff game

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - The Patriots are set to face off against the Tenessee Titans on Saturday leaving one local fire chief with a tough decision.

Erron Kinney played for the Titans in the early 2000s — even taking on the Pats in the 2004 divisional round — now, he is suiting up for a new team. The Norfolk Fire Department.

Kinney spent seven seasons in the National Football League but knew his time was limited.

“The NFL stands for Not For Long. You’ve got to have something else that you’re passionate about and this was it for me,” he said.

It is that passion for helping others that took him from a league jersey bearing his name to a new uniform representing the fire department he now leads.

But, it certainly was not a snap decision.

Kinney started as a volunteer firefighter during his offseasons with the Titans — which had its limitation.

“Don’t get me wrong, I had a really good itch to just run in there and help, but I know I can’t do that,” he said.

But, a decade later, Kinney faces flames head-on. Guided by his experience on the field.

“Competing in football you have to learn how to deal with adversity and to push yourself to achieve uncommon things and you have to do the same thing in the fire service.”

Kinney lives up to the Norfolk Fire Department’s slogan: “Dare to be different.”

This holds especially true for his team preference.

When asked who he is rooting for in the matchup this weekend, he said, “I am rooting for the Titans. I take some flack for that around here.”

But, try not to hold it against him.

One day he and his team of 25 brave men and women might just save your life.

“Football teams are very tight-knit groups its like family and the fire service is no different,” he said.

