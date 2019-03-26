Former transit officer, 2 sergeants indicted in beating of homeless man to face a judge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former transit police officer accused beating a homeless man at an MBTA station over the summer and two sergeants who allegedly helped him cover up the crime are expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Dorston Bartlett, 65, of Lynn, will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violating a person’s civil rights for allegedly using his baton to beat a 32-year-old homeless man at Ashmont Station on July 27, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Bartlett has also been charged with misleading investigators for allegedly lying to two Boston police officers who responded to the scene.

Transit police Sgt. David Finnerty, 43, of Rutland, and Sgt. Kenny Orcel, 55, of Chelmsford, will also be arraigned on charges including making a false report as a public officer or employee, and being accessories after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges that Finnerty and Orcel face stem from the alleged collusion among all three to create a false incident report on Bartlett’s encounter with the victim in the hours following the assault, according to investigators.

At the time of the incident, Finnerty was the shift officer in charge and Orcel was the shift patrol supervisor. Both were placed on leave.

Barlett has since retired.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)