Former transit officer accused of North Station indecent assaults

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former transit officer will be arraigned Friday in connection with alleged indecent assaults on two women at North Station in March, an official said.

James Floyd, 60, of Winthrop, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court for his alleged role in the March 29 assaults at North Station.

This is a developing news story, 7News will post additional information as it becomes available.

