Former transit officer indicted for allegedly using excessive force against homeless man

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former MBTA transit police officer is facing assault and false report charges after allegedly shoving a homeless man’s face into the ground last year and lying about it in a police report, officials said.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Nicholas Morrissey, 41, on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, filing a false report and violating civil rights. He is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on March 5.

Prosecutors allege Morrissey responded to reports of an intoxicated 63-year-old man who refused to leave a bus at the Forest Hills MBTA station on April 28 and dragged the man from the bus. Morrissey allegedly shoved the man’s face in the busway pavement and held him down with a knee to the back for 20 seconds before dragging him out of the busway.

Morrissey did not file a use of force report, and then later filed a report saying the man tried to spit and Morrissey and lost his balance before falling through the bus door and hitting the pavement, prosecutors said.

Morrissey resigned before the transit police could bring any disciplinary actions.

