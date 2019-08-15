Former treasurer of Newton PTO accused of stealing $14K from organization, tax fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged scheme to steal thousands of dollars by making fake insurance claims, filing fraudulent tax information. She is also accused of stealing over $14,000 from a parent-teacher organization in Newton, officials said.

Rebeca Craig, 37, of Boston, was indicted by a Statewide Grand Jury on 27 counts, including presentation of false claims, making a false statement to the tax commissioner, submitting a false insurance claim, forgery and larceny, according to Attorney General Maura Healey.

Craig, served as treasurer for the Newton PTO Council from 2013 to 2014 and is accused of funneling $14,593 from the organization to her own personal accounts.

She is also accused of submitting falsified tax returns that earned her a number of refunds totaling $11,318.

She will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday and again in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)