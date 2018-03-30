Former Trump campaign adviser detained at Logan as part of Mueller investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) — A former campaign advisor to President Donald Trump was detained and questioned at Logan Airport Friday night as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Ted Malloch said he arrived in Boston on a flight from London when he was approached by two agents. He said he was escorted into a room when they asked for his cellphone. In a statement, Malloch said one of the agents downloaded items from his phone in another room but said it had to be taken to Washington, D.C. for a “full assessment.” He was also questioned by the agents about his role in the Trump campaign, though in his statement he said his role was “informal and unpaid.”

Malloch said he was specifically questioned about Roger Stone, a former Trump adviser who Malloch said he has only met three times. He said he was also asked about journalist Jerome Corsi and Wikileaks. Malloch said he knows nothing about Wikileaks.

Malloch said he was released after about an hour of questioning. In his statement, he said he does not know why he was detained.

“What could they want from me, a policy wonk and philosophical defender of Trump? I am not an operative, have no Russia contacts and, aside from appearing on-air and in print often to defend and congratulate our president, have done nothing wrong,” said Malloch.

Malloch is due before a grand jury in the Russia investigation next month in Washington.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)