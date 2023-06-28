A former day care worker is slated to appear in federal court Wednesday in connection with a child pornography case, officials said.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire. is accused of taking nude pictures of children at the Creative Minds Early Learning Centers day care in Tyngsboro, where she was an employee.

Nashua police later announced the arrest of Stacie Laughton, a former New Hampshire state representative, in the case.

From May, 2022 to June of this year, the US Attorney’s Office said Groves allegedly took nude pictures of children at Creative Minds and sent the photos to someone she was previously in an intimate relationship with.

Groves, the US Attorney’s office said, allegedly took the pictures during routine diaper changes.

Investigators said they found 2,500 text messages on Groves’ phone talking about the exchange of images, as well as at least four sexually explicit photos of children around three to five-years-old.

The US Attorney’s Office said Groves was arrested on child exploitation and child pornography charges.

Nashua police said Laughton, 39, of Derry, New Hampshire, was charged with four counts of Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Images. She was expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-South on Friday.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)