Former UMass football player sentenced to jail for raping young girl at house party

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former University of Massachusetts football player has been sentenced to jail for raping a young woman at a house party in Hadley, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office announced.

Patrick K. Amara Jr., 23, of Georgia, was sentenced by Judge Mark D. Mason in Hampshire Superior Court on Thursday to five years in state prison followed by three years of probation after being found guilty of three counts of rape.

He was a member of the football team when he raped the victim at a party on April 30, 2016, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Amara will be required to register as a sex offender, participate in sex offender evaluation and counseling, as well as substance abuse evaluation, with recommended follow-up including that he remains alcohol-free, abide by all active restraining orders, stay away from and have no contact with the victim, and to provide a regular DNA sample.

Prosecutors wanted Amara to get up to seven years in prison with five years of probation. His attorney requested probation without jail time.

Amara did not testify during his three-day trial.

