Former US Sen. Bob Dole reveals he has been diagnosed with lung cancer

(WHDH) — Former United States Sen. Bob Dole on Thursday revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said in a statement.

Dole, who is now 97, represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969 to 1996. He was the Republican Leader during the final 11 years of his tenure, including three non-consecutive years as Senate Majority Leader.

Dole was the GOP presidential nominee in 1996, but he lost the election to Bill Clinton.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

