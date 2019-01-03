BRISTOL, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont police officer has been charged with felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Vermont State Police say 51-year-old Arthur Cyr, of Bristol, was cited Wednesday.

Authorities say their investigation into Cyr began Dec. 18 after a referral from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations that he once directed.

Police say the girl told investigators Cyr touched her inappropriately on Dec. 31, 2016 at a home in Bristol.

Cyr spent years as a lieutenant with Burlington Police before his retirement. He currently works for the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living.

He is due in court Jan. 28.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)