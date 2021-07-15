CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont State Police detective has pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges.

Nicholas Cianci, of Bradford, received an 18-month deferred sentence under an agreement in which he pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of simple assault.

He acknowledged assaulting his former fiancee on more than one occasion in their home in Bradford, WCAX-TV reported.

The victim said Cianci told her no one would believe her. Cianci was placed on leave during the investigation and later resigned from the police force.

Under the plea deal, Cianci will be on probation and will not be allowed to have contact with the victim or her child. Prosecutors will take him to court if he violates the terms.

