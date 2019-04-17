Former Vice President Joe Biden traveling to Bay State to speak at rally for Stop & Shop workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Bay State on Thursday to speak at a rally in support of the 31,000 Stop & Shop union workers who walked off the job last week.

Biden, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, and Stop & Shop members from United Food & Commercial Workers Locals 328, 371, 919, 1445, and 1459, will gather at the Stop & Shop at South Bay Center in Dorchester.

Stop & Shop workers are protesting the company’s proposed cuts to healthcare and take-home pay, as well as alleged unlawful conduct by the company during negotiations.

Workers have been negotiating a new contract with Stop & Shop representatives since January.

Stop & Shop’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize, saw over $2 billion in profit in 2018.

Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren visited striking workers outside the Stop & Shop in Somerville last Friday.

On Monday, fellow Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Joe Kennedy also met with employees in Quincy and Fall River, respectively.

Stop & Shop has apologized to its customers for its limited offerings during the strike, which is affecting 240 supermarkets in New England.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)