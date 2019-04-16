Former Vice President Joe Biden traveling to Bay State to speak at rally for Stop & Shop workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Bay State on Thursday to speak at a rally in support of the 31,000 Stop & Shop union workers who walked off the job last week.

Biden, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and Stop & Shop members from United Food & Commercial Workers Locals 328, 371, 919, 1445, and 1459 will gather at the Stop & Shop at South Bay Center in Dorchester.

Stop & Shop workers are protesting the company’s proposed cuts to health care and take-home pay, as well as unlawful conduct by the company during negotiations.

Workers have been negotiating a new contract with Stop & Shop representatives since January 14.

Stop & Shop’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize, saw over $2 billion in profit in 2018.

The rally is slated to get underway at 2 p.m.

