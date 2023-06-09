Former Vice President Mike Pence was in New Hampshire Friday where he shared his reaction in the immediate aftermath of a federal indictment against former President Donald Trump.

Less than 24 hours after Trump said he had been indicted and on the same day that the indictment was unsealed, Pence expressed deep skepticism of the Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s move to bring the federal charges against a former president for the first time.

He called the day a “sad day in America.”

“Well, look, no one knows the facts,” he separately responded when asked if he believes the indictment is political.

“It’s not just a sad day, it’s a troubling day for millions of Americans,” Pence said. “And it invites a divisiveness in this country that can only be answered with facts.”

Pence made multiple campaign stops in New Hampshire on Friday in his first visit to the state since he launched his own presidential campaign on Wednesday.

In comments, he went on to say no one is above the law, adding that handling of classified documents is a serious matter.

Pence, though, also expressed suspicion of the Justice Department going back to its Hillary Clinton email investigation, the Russia investigation and the handling of his own classified document discoveries compared to those of President Joe Biden.

“They were on my doorstep in a day,” Pence said. “According to press reports, they didn’t go to President Biden’s offices or home for 80 days. It doesn’t sound like equal treatment under the law to me.”

As Trump faces charges, 7NEWS’ Dan Hausle asked Pence if he would pardon Trump if he were convicted.

“There’s assumptions in there that I’m not gonna speak to hypothetical questions,” he responded.

The new indictment against Trump details more than three dozen felony charges relating to the mishandling of classified documents.

Among other things, the inducement says Trump kept classified documents in unsecured locations at his Mar-A-Lago home including in ballrooms and bathrooms after he left the White House.

In addition to comments from Jack Smith on Friday afternoon, Massachusetts political leaders have spoken out about the case, with Sen. Ed Markey weighing in at an event in Cambridge.

“There are now more counts against Donald Trump than a boxer in a losing match,” Markey said. “Donald Trump stole documents, violating the Espionage Act. He lied about it. He hid the documents. He obstructed the federal government’s attempts to reclaim those documents.”

“No one is above the law,” Markey continued.

Elsewhere, Utah Senator and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romey also reacted.

“By all appearances, the Justice Department and special counsel have exercised due care, affording Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not generally have been afforded to others,” Romney said in a statement.

“Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so,” he continued.

Before his federal indictment, Trump was already facing state charges in New York.

With Trump now due in federal court next week, experts have said the implications for the former president, his legacy and the office of the presidency can’t be understated.

In the classified documents case, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he declassified all of the documents involved before he left office, at one point saying a president could declassify the documents with his mind. Trump has also attempted to claim executive privilege.

In the past, a court never ruled on the actual merits of the executive privilege argument. If that’s the route the defense plans to go, though, Northeastern University Law Professor Jeremy Paul said it likely won’t hold up.

“There will be a lot of discussion in the trial, if there is a trial, about the nature of the records, whether information was classified or not,” Paul said in a recent interview. “But I don’t think there really is any legitimate claim of immunity because it all took place after the president had left office.”

Trump has taken to his social media site since the recent federal indictment was unsealed, both attacking Jack Smith and accusing the Justice Department of not investigating Biden for the classified documents found on his properties.

That investigation, however, is still ongoing.

Back in New Hampshire, Pence said he wishes the Justice Department could have worked something out with Trump short of bringing charges, saying such an outcome would have been better for everyone.

