BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is being recognized at an awards ceremony in Boston on Sunday, where he will be presented with the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence, who certified the 2020 election following a violent insurrection at the Capitol, is being recognized for “putting his life and career on the line to ensure the constitutional transfer of power.”

Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg also writing, “His decision is an example of President Kennedy’s belief that an act of political courage can change the course of history.”

Pence say he’s always been inspired by JFK and responded to the honor on his way in, saying he’s “very humbled.”

Past recipients include former presidents Barack Obama and George H. W. Bush.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)