BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will receive this year’s John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.

The award is presented each year to public servants who make courageous decisions of conscience without regard for personal or professional consequences, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in a statement.

Pence is being honored for putting his career on the line by certifying the 2020 election and ensuring the transfer of presidential power when his former boss, President Donald Trump, lost to former President Joe Biden.

The vice president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021 “demonstrated his resolve to uphold his constitutional duty,” the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said.

Pence will receive the award on May 4 at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester.

In a statement, Pence said he was “deeply humbled and honored” to be selected.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)