TUCSON, Ariz. (CNN) – The owner of El Charro Restaurant in Tucson, Arizona posted about a surprise she received in the mail last week – a handwritten letter and $1,000 cash.

In the letter, a former University of Arizona student explains she was a waitress at the restaurant 20 years ago and stole what amounted to a few hundred dollars.

The woman apologized and said she sent the cash as repayment, plus 20-years of interest.

The woman said she was “a terrible waitress” and that she still carries “great remorse.” The note was simply signed, “a thankful former employee.”

El Charro’s owner said she was touched by the letter — it moved some of her employees to tears, she said. The owner hopes to send the unknown woman the money back.

