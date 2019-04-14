Former Watertown police chief honored for actions during Marathon bombing

The former Watertown police chief was honored for his actions during the 2013 Marathon bombing at an event supporting the Heather Abbott foundation on Sunday.

Founder and survivor, Heather Abbott presented Ed Deveau and his wife with the Helping Hand award to thank them for the continued support they have given her and the foundation.

“It is given to somebody who has made a big impact on the foundation,” Abbott said.

In the wake of the blast, Abbott’s left leg was amputated below the knee.

This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary.

