Former Watertown police chief honored for actions following Boston Marathon bombings

The former police chief of Watertown was honored for his actions following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings at an event supporting the Heather Abbott foundation on Sunday.

Founder and bombing survivor Heather Abbott presented Ed Deveau and his wife with the Helping Hand award to thank them for the continued support they have given her and the foundation.

Abbott said the award is presented “to somebody who has made a big impact on the foundation.”

This year marks the organization’s fifth anniversary.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)