WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Weymouth police officer was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a hand-cuffed man during an arrest.

Justin Chappell, 43, repeatedly punched the man in the head while putting him in a cruiser in Weymouth two years ago.

Chappell was sentenced Tuesday to two years of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home confinement.

He will also have to perform 80 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say he punched that man 13 times with a closed fist without legal justification.

