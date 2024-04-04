WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Weymouth police officer has been charged with assaulting a man in custody by allegedly punching him multiple times without legal justification.

Justin Chappell, 43, was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled a plea hearing for April 114.

According to the charging document, on July 2, 2022, Chappell allegedly punched the arrestee approximately 13 times with a closed fist without legal justification.

“Members of law enforcement take an oath to serve and protect with professionalism and integrity. Today’s court filings allege that Officer Chappell violated this solemn obligation. Our office will continue to hold accountable officers who deprive people of rights under color of law,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy, in a statement.

