WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Worcester city councilor was convicted of assaulting police officer, but was cleared of another charge Wednesday.

The jury found Etel Haxhiaj guilty of assaulting a police officer during an ICE operation, but she was cleared of the second charge of interfering with a police officer.

Haxhiaj hit an officer while he was trying to make an arrest on Eureka Street on May 8, 2025, and shoved officer Shauna McGuirk. She was among a group of people protesting the arrest of a woman by ICE agents.

Haxhiaj said she was trying to protect a mother and baby during the operation.

A Worcester police officer who was on scene at the time testified that Haxhiaj pushed her away.

The judge sentenced Haxhiaj to six months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)