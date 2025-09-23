BOSTON (WHDH) - The Charles Stuart murder investigation brought an apology from the city, and now a payout.

One of the two former homicide suspects, Willie Bennett, will receive $100,000. His family members were there when the mayor apologized to him in December of 2023. But Bennett himself is a no show.

“It’s not okay that the system failed us,” Joey Bennett said, Willie Bennett’s nephew. “The system failed my family.”

The first man to be wrongfully detained in the investigation, Alan Swanson, will get $50,000. Retired Judge Leslie Harris represented Swanson when he was arrested in 1989.

“I’m glad they are giving something, I think it’s too small,” Swanson said. “It’s nothing, but now this is something, it’s some kind of a statement.”

Swanson and Bennett were rounded up by Boston police, after the brutal murder of a pregnant woman named Carol Ann Stuart.

Her husband Chuck called 9-1-1 and said he and Carol had been carjacked, robbed, and shot by a black suspect in Mission Hill after they left Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“My wife’s been shot, I’ve been shot,” Chuck said on the call.

Charles Stuart survived and got a life insurance payout, but after his brother admitted Chuck shot his wife and himself, Stuart jumped off the Tobin Bridge to avoid arrest.

Swanson and Bennett were never charged with murder, but the scars remain.

“I got beat, stomped, [a] fractured skull, brain damage now still,” Swanson said.

